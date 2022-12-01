Paddy Pimblett Names Soccer Player He’d Like To Fight In The Octagon

There’s one soccer play whom rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett wants to teach a lesson inside the Octagon…

Usually, Pimblett is dishing out punishment inside the steel surroundings of the cage against his fellow professional mixed martial artists. While that was previously the case under the Cage Warriors banner, where he held the featherweight title, “The Baddy” now plies his trade on the sport’s biggest stage.

Since joining the UFC last year, Pimblett has gone a perfect 3-0. While a win over Luigi Vendramini announced his arrival, the Liverpool native has truly established his name as a growing star in 2022 with consecutive submissions in front of home fans in London.

As his prominence inevitably elevates, Pimblett is becoming an increasing part of crossover talk, with a recent back and forth with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul perhaps leading to the pair sparring down the line.

But maybe Pimblett could become the first to test the waters of a new crossover craze — cage fighters vs… soccer players?

This might be a bit of a mismatch.

Pimblett Sets His Sights On Manchester’s Finest

The FIFA World Cup is well underway in Qatar, with the sport’s premier international tournament fast approaching the knockout stages. With that, Pimblett indulged in some soccer discussion during a recent appearance on Pub Talk with former players Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour.

Of course, as a fighter by nature, the conversation unsurprisingly found a connection to Pimblett’s profession, with the hosts asking which player he’d love to throw down with inside the Octagon.

With that, a couple of Portugal players may need to avoid the city of Liverpool when they return to the neighboring Manchester from Qatar…

“Last season, when he first got signed, it was Bruno Fernandes, ’cause of how overrated he was,” Pimblett said. “But now, it’s Bernardo Silva, lad. I don’t know anyone who likes Bernardo Silva, lad. He’s an unbelievable footballer. He’s a proper baller. But he’s a horrible wrong’un. He’s a piece of sh*t. That time when they gave us (Liverpool F.C.) a guard of honor, and he just stood there. Come on lad.”

While geographically, Liverpool’s biggest derby comes against fellow Merseyside team Everton, the rivalry with Manchester United remains as strong as ever. And with the rise of Manchester City in the past decade, the likes of Pimblett have a new Mancunian team to battle.

Fernandes, of United, appears to be safe for now. City’s Silva, however, could be sent a fight contract soon enough…

Qualificação para os oitavos garantida com um grande apoio de todos os portugueses 🇵🇹😄@B_Fernandes8 vamos! Parabéns 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tAlNfn9U0Q — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) November 28, 2022

How quickly would you expect Paddy Pimblett to finish Bernardo Silva inside the Octagon?

