Paddy Pimblett Names What He Wishes He Knew When He Began MMA

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has named what he wish he knew when he first started out in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Nowadays, Pimblett has cemented himself as one of the more notable names competing inside the Octagon, and that’s despite only arriving in 2021 and not yet holding a spot inside the top 15 at 155 pounds.

Of course, to get to that point, he’s had to experience success inside the cage. And in three fights, the former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder has secured a trio of stoppages, first knocking Luigi Vendramini out on debut before recording a pair of submissions in 2022.

After a first-round win over Kazula Vargas lit up London this past March, “The Baddy” repeated the feat in his toughest test to date four months later, forcing Jordan Leavitt to tap in England’s capital.

With that, Pimblett has made a solid start to achieving the lofty ambitions he holds for his UFC career, which he’s often branded his destiny and something he long proclaimed as an inevitability during his early days competing on the UK regional scene.

But despite being committed to the cause from the first moment he laced the gloves, the charismatic Liverpudlian didn’t exactly always help himself…

Pimblett Highlights The Importance Of Being Willing To Learn

During a recent episode of his podcast, Chattin Pony, Pimblett was asked by a fan what’s one thing he wish he knew when he first joined the Next Generation MMA gym and began pursuing a career in mixed martial arts.

With little hesitance, the surging UFC lightweight recalled his initial refusal to listen to the advice and important lessons being handed down to him by coaches and people close to him.

While he now appreciates the value of tuition and guidance from others, “The Baddy” admitted that he wished he’d made note of it sooner.

“That’s an easy answer for me. I always say it — listen to people,” Pimblett said. “I never used to listen to anyone. It’s the easiest answer ever. Listen to your coaches. I never used to listen to anyone, I used to just — what I said went, you know what I mean? If someone told me something, I’d be like, ‘Nah, I do it better.’ So, that’s it. Listen to your coaches and the people who actually care for you and want you to do better. Listen to them.”

After witnessing Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida collide at The Ultimate Fighter: United Kingdom vs. United States Finale in 2009, Pimblett was inspired to join a gym, and he hasn’t looked back since.

His next step to desired greatness will come next month when he makes his fourth promotional outing. On the pay-per-view stage at UFC 282, “The Baddy” will meet Jared Gordon inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, looking to close out a perfect 3-0 year inside the Octagon.

