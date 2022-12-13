Paddy Pimblett Provides Possible Timeframe For Next Fight

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has assessed when he’s likely to make his next walk to the Octagon following his fourth victory in the promotion.

This past weekend, the MMA leader closed out its pay-per-view schedule for 2022. While a title was up for grabs in the UFC 282 headliner, the co-main event drew much of the attention pre-fight.

In it, rising star Pimblett faced the toughest test of his blossoming UFC career to date in the form of Jared Gordon. And for the first time in the organization, “The Baddy” was taken to the scorecards.

4 fights! 4 wins!



Paddy Pimblett taking another win back to Liverpool after #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/I6TzJ8CQDx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

But as well as having to rely on the judges to secure victory in Las Vegas, a sizable portion of the MMA community, including fans and fighters, believe that Gordon was unfairly “robbed” of a deserved victory.

For Pimblett, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Both in the Octagon and at his post-fight press conference, the Liverpool native insisted that the bout wasn’t even close. With that, he’ll look to press forward and put what he perceived to be a convincing win behind him.

Pimblett Outlines Desired Period For UFC Return

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett provided his immediate post-fight reactions. As well as reiterating his claims about how the bout played out, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion discussed a possible timeframe for his next outing.

After noting that his return will be dictated by scans on his ankle and hands, and whether any significant injuries are revealed, Pimblett did note his desire to fit a fight in before his wedding day next May.

“The next few months depend on how this ankle is. We’ll see,” Pimblett said. “I’ve gotta get this MRI’d… same as my hands, because Jared’s got one of the hardest heads I’ve ever hit. But, you know, we crack on. We’ll see if I can get back in the cage before my wedding in May. I hope I can. As yous know, I like being active. We’ll see.”

Ahead of UFC 282, Pimblett expressed doubt over a potential appearance in front of his home fans in March, when UFC 286 is set to go down from London, England.

It's happening! We're taking #UFC286 to London and it's going to be a big one! 🇬🇧



Register now for early access to tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/wg9VkLrok2 pic.twitter.com/6z9065E6jn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 7, 2022

Should that still be the case, it appears that an appearance at the April PPV or perhaps in a UFC Fight Night headliner that month will be likely. Or, given that the event in England’s capital will go down a month prior, maybe he can be convinced to return to The O2.

If he does so, one man who will be waiting to throw his name into the opponent hat is Gordon. In an interview with TMZ Sports following his controversial loss this past Saturday, “Flash” expressed his desire to meet Pimblett in London for a rematch.

