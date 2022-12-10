Paddy Pimblett Noncommittal On Fighting At UFC 286 In London

Paddy Pimblett has quickly established himself as one of the most recognizable figures in the UFC, but the promotion may not be able to use him to sell tickets for their next trip to his home country.

The 27-year-old was already preparing for his first fight on the main card of a UFC Pay-Per-View at UFC 282 when news broke that the card’s light heavyweight title bout between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira had been scrapped due to a Procházka injury.

The UFC acted quickly to promote the co-main event between Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalev to main event status with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line, and Pimblett’s lightweight bout with Jared Gordon was bumped up to the co-main event slot.

Pimblett made his UFC debut in Las Vegas but was a major piece of the UFC’s last two events in London, and at the UFC 282 media day the 27-year-old was asked if he’s hoping to fight on the recently confirmed UFC 286 card at the O2 Arena in March.

“I don’t know to be honest,” Pimblett answered. “We’ll see what happens after this, but I have a holiday booked in Thailand in January. And I’m going on this holiday lad. I haven’t had a holiday for awhile, and the missus is adamant that we’re going on a holiday. I’m gonna just go on like – cause when I go to San Diego I still have to work, still do me vlogs, still do podcasts.”

“You Could See Me On There”

Pimblett has kept a busy schedule since joining the UFC in July of 2021, but even with a holiday in mind the 27-year-old didn’t totally close the door on fighting at UFC 286.

“The missus wants a proper holiday before we get married in May, so I don’t know. We’ll see. You could see me on there, if I come back and I feel like fighting on that date, then yeah. If not, you’ll see me in the crowd and probably on a PPV in April or something.”

Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt the last time the UFC visited London. (Zuffa LLC)

“The Baddy” is a former Cage Warriors champion, but a win at UFC 282 would likely stand out as the most significant victory of his MMA career. Even if Gordon may not be a household name, the fact that Pimblett already has a significant fan base and will be fighting in the co-main event of a major UFC PPV means there will be countless eyes on him when he steps into the cage.

Pimblett has had a busy lead up to UFC 282 after making comments about MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on his podcast with UFC President Dana White. Ilia Topuria, who the 27-year-old has also publically feuded with on a number of occasions, will open the UFC 282 main card in a featherweight bout against Bryce Mitchell.

What do you make of Pimblett’s comments on whether or not he plans on fighting at UFC 286 in London?