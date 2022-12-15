Podcast Host Says He Refused To Pay Paddy Pimblett For Appearance

Paddy Pimblett and his manager’s credibility has been called into question after podcast host True Geordie echoed Ariel Helwani‘s recent claims.

Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon via a unanimous decision in the UFC 282 co-main event last Saturday. Despite the majority of MMA fans and pundits feeling Gordon deserved the win, the three judges scoring the contest all ruled in Pimblett’s favor.

Leading up to the fight, Pimblett was in the headlines for some things other than Gordon. He initiated a war of words with Helwani after he and UFC President Dana White made a series of allegations.

One such allegation that Pimblett made was that Helwani requested he turn down a paid interview to interview with him. Helwani denied this and cited texts and voice messages to support his position.

Pimblett’s manager, Graham Boylan, recently posited that the feud with Helwani stems from a miscommunication in text messages and a lack of context.

Helwani recently hinted during an episode of The MMA Hour that an unnamed podcast host was the recipient of similar pay-to-play demands, and now we appear to have a name to the claim.

True Geordie Discredits Paddy Pimblett’s Manager After Recent Claims

During a recent podcast episode, Geordie called ‘BS’ on Pimblett and Boylan’s explanations.

“What they’ve tried to do now is gone. ‘No, we weren’t asking Ariel for money, we were just asking if he could ask BT for money’,” Geordie explained. “And I’m like, I asked for an interview from you at the same time. I’m not employed by BT, and you asked me for money as well. So that’s bullshit. That is fucking bullshit from Paddy’s manager.”

If Geordie can provide concrete evidence dismissing Boylan’s claims, that would make Pimblett and Boylan’s position largely discredited.

Pimblett is 4-0 in the UFC after his win over Gordon. He’s aiming to return sometime next year, potentially at UFC 286 in London.

In the meantime, Pimblett and Boylan’s feud with Helwani continues to add new chapters. After Geordie’s claims, it’s safe to say that it’s unlikely Pimblett and Boylan will end up on the winning side.

