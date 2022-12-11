Paddy Pimblett Responds To UFC 282 Decision Backlash

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has shrugged off suggestions that he didn’t win his fight against Jared Gordon.

Pimblett is now 4-0 in the UFC after securing a unanimous decision against Gordon at UFC 282. It was, however, a controversial outcome according to many fans and fighters, who expressed their disbelief that Pimblett was awarded the win.

The 27-year-old was up against it early in the fight, with Gordon finding a home for his brutal left hook, rocking Pimblett over and over again. And while Paddy had moments of his own, particularly in the second round, in the third Gordon adopted a clinch-heavy gameplan that saw him outgrapple the Englishman for much of the round.

Image Credit: Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

Pimblett Shrugs Off Criticism, Explains Why He Won

Despite the backlash from many fans and fighters, Pimblett was adamant that he indeed won all three rounds of the fight. And one reason for this was, as he explained at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference, that Gordon’s face was far more damaged than his.

“Everybody’s got an opinion, lad,” said Pimblett.” Opinions are assholes. Everyone’s got one. I know I won that fight. Simple as. I deal in facts, lad, and I won a unanimous decision. It’s not even like it was a split decision. Look at his face and look at mine. Fights get scored on damage now. I landed a lot more damage. End of.”

The UFC’s rising star did, however, admit that he had sustained damage elsewhere, namely his ankle. And Pimblett said that had Gordon been more open to striking, he would have had a significant advantage.

“You know when Sean O’Malley hurt his ankle? He should have tried to stay standing with me because me ankle was pretty compromised in that third round. I was worried about me ankle. So because of that, I think if he would’ve tried to strike with me a bit more, he would’ve caught me more because I couldn’t move properly. Me foot wasn’t 100%. So I think if he would’ve stayed striking with me, he would’ve had a lot more success. Because me mobility was a little bit stuck. I would’ve been stuck in the mud.

“When he started pushing me against the cage, I was like, ‘Sound. Let’s chill.’ And then I was landing more significant strikes with me back against the cage. I think he landed three or four significant strikes in the third round. I was landing knees to the body, knees to the face, a little elbows, punches. As I said, fights are scored on damage now, and look at his face and look at mine.”

Pimblett is now 20-3 in his MMA career and has won his last six fights in both the UFC and Cage Warriors. Of those wins, his most recent over Gordon was the only by decision.

