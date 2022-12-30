Paddy Pimblett Destroys Internet Troll In $500 Sparring Session

UFC star Paddy Pimblett is the latest professional cage fighter to make an internet trash talker pay for his words with actions.

Pimblett is 4-0 in his UFC career after a stint in Cage Warriors that featured a title reign. He last fought at UFC 282, winning a unanimous decision against Jared Gordon in Las Vegas.

Pimblett’s fame has skyrocketed since making his UFC debut last year. Just days after his debut, he earned a sponsorship with Barstool Sports and also hosts a podcast on his social media platforms.

As Pimblett has become more popular, his detractors have grown louder. Like many UFC fighters, he deals with his fair share of hate online, especially after his controversial win just weeks ago.

Pimblett, love him or hate him, is never afraid of a scrap. After one Instagram follower was talking trash to him in a comment thread, he invited the troll to spar with him at his gym in Liverpool.

If the follower sparred unlimited rounds without quitting, he would get €500 from Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett Invites Troll To Spar In Liverpool

Watch below as Pimblett makes the troll learn a valuable lesson.

Pimblett had his way during the sparring session, to no one’s surprise. However, he gave props to the man for showing up at the gym and the two exchanged pleasantries afterward.

While the troll didn’t get the originally agreed-upon prize, Pimblett gave him money to get a nice meal in Liverpool. He even showed the trash-talker one of his top grappling techniques.

Pimblett isn’t the only UFC fighter this year who has challenged internet trolls to fights in real life. Kevin Holland, along with Sean Strickland, dismantled their detractors in impromptu sparring matches.

Pimblett hasn’t just made enemies of himself online. He was also in a heated war of words with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, featuring harsh accusations from both sides.

Pimblett is expected to return to the Octagon in the coming months, possibly for UFC 286 in London. In the meantime, he’s enjoying his time off, along with silencing his online adversaries.

What is your reaction to Paddy Pimblett schooling this internet troll?