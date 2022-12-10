Paddy Pimblett Shares How He’ll Avoid Fines At UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett says he’ll need to refrain from his signature celebration if he wins at UFC 282.

Pimblett is set to face Jared Gordon in his fourth UFC fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight. The Englishman is undefeated in the promotion since making his debut in September last year and has become one of its biggest stars.

One of the reasons for that is of course his Octagon performances, which have seen Pimblett earn two rear-naked choke finishes in his most recent outings. But perhaps the biggest reason is the 27-year-old’s magnetic personality and, of course, his flamboyant celebratory dances that often see him jump onto the cage.

Pimblett Hopes to Avoid Fine for Cage Jumping Celebration

However, “The Baddy” will likely refrain from his signature celebration if he gets it done at UFC 282 thanks to the hefty fines imposed by the Las Vegas State Athletic Commission for jumping onto the cage.

In an interview with Cage Warriors TV, Pimblett said that while his cage jumping antics just sort of happen, he’ll be planning on doing something a bit different to ensure he doesn’t get fined.

“You know me, it just comes out… I don’t mean to do any of these dances, they just happen,” said Pimblett. “So when I’m In the heat of the moment and I’m celebrating… because I know in Vegas that I can’t jump on the cage because I’ll get a fine, so I’ll do something (else). I just know me, I can’t help it.”

