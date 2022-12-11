Fighters React To Paddy Pimblett’s Close Decision Win At UFC 282

It wasn’t the most convincing win of his career, but Paddy Pimblett made the most of his co-main event slot at UFC 282 by earning a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon.

“The Baddy” took control of the center of the cage from the start of the fight, but Gordon responded by testing Pimblett’s chin with several clean left hooks. The 27-year-old appeared largely unfazed by the big strikes he was eating, but the round ended with Gordon on top after Pimblett mistimed a takedown attempt.

Possibly bolstered by his success in the first five minutes, “Flash” looked noticeably more comfortable to start the second round. Pimblett continued having success with his kicks, but Gordon’s counters forced “The Baddy” to bite down and walk forward with combinations on several occasions.

The 27-year-old briefly threatened a choke during one of Gordon’s takedowns attempts before ending the round strong with a flurry of strikes.

With the fight seemingly still up for grabs in the final round, Gordon elected to switch up his game plan and started using his combinations to create clinches along the fence. Pimblett was largely able to fight off takedown attempts in addition to landing elbows and knees where available, but the Englishman spent large portions of the final round with his back against the cage.

Both men looked to be confident that they had done enough to win the fight, but it was Pimblett that received 29-28 scorecards from all three judges.

Fighters React To Pimblett’s Decision Win

Pimblett’s brash persona hasn’t always earned favor with other members of the UFC roster, and plenty of fighters shared their thoughts on his fight with Gordon.

Paddy vs Jared people’s main event #UFC282 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022

This paddy fella has got a chin on him #ufc282 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 11, 2022

Paddy fucking sucks.



He lost if you think he won that fight you’re a fake. I’m sick of this. This is a marketing skeem bull shit — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) December 11, 2022

Anyone else confused right now ? I thought Jared 100 percent one but more shocking than that decision is paddy’s confidence that it wasn’t even a close fight 🤦‍♂️ what’s happening ?? — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022

The refs on that discord chat . They know damn well my boy Paddy didn’t win that 😂😂😂 #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

This is #1 Bullshit decision, how did Paddy Pamblet win this fight?? — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) December 11, 2022

The worst decision in @ufc history. There is an obvious agenda here. Paddy 10000% lost that fight. The UFC has to do better. Insane — Philip Rowe (@phillyfreshmma) December 11, 2022

I can think of at least 20 people in LW division who can finish Paddy 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 11, 2022

