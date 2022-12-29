Paige VanZant Suffers Three Broken Bones In Foot, Combat Sports Return On Hold

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant will have to wait a bit longer to return in either All Elite Wrestling or Bare Knuckle FC.

VanZant has competed in bare-knuckle fighting and professional wrestling since she departed from the UFC. She parted ways with the promotion following losses in three of her last four fights, including to Amanda Ribas.

Two fights into her BKFC tenure, VanZant is still looking for her first win. She most recently fought against Rachael Ostovich last year after a debut loss to Britain Hart.

VanZant was set to return at a KnuckleMania event for BKFC in February. Although, those plans appear to be on the shelf indefinitely after she shared that she’s dealing with a broken foot.

In a recent Instagram post, VanZant shared the extent of her injury.

VanZant is also planning an eventual return to AEW, potentially as soon as next year. It’s uncertain how long she’ll be sidelined with her injury, but her previously booked BKFC fight seems to be in flux.

VanZant rose to stardom by winning her first three UFC fights, including a late knockout of Kailin Curran in Nov. 2014. She went on to trade wins and losses in the Octagon, including a submission defeat to former champion Rose Namajunas.

Despite her leave from the UFC, VanZant’s popularity has skyrocketed. She has a massive following on social media platforms and also recently made an OnlyFans site.

VanZant is looking to get back on track in her combat sports career, although it appears fans may need to wait a bit longer to see her comeback.

