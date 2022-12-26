Pat Barry To Compete At Same Grappling Event As Rose Namajunas

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Pat Barry will be stepping out of his combat sports comfort zone later this month.

The former pro kickboxer was notorious for his lethal low kicks in the Octagon. Barry ultimately bowed out of MMA after his first-round KO loss to Soa Palelei at UFC Fight Night 33.

In more recent years, Pat Barry has frequently been seen in the corner of his fiancée, former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas. “Thug Rose” will face Gillian Robertson in a 135lbs, no-gi professional grappling contest at Fury Pro Grappling 6 on December 30.

Pat Barry has now been confirmed to also be competing on the card per his management team.

Pat Barry Will Face Jonathan Petitt At The Event

The notoriously stiff striker is now a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu right now which, by the standards of pro grappling, could render Pat Barry the underdog in his upcoming bout. Beyond jiu-jitsu, Barry was not a hugely seasoned wrestler before entering into MMA, either. Overall, he was far better known for his brutal showings on the feet, with seven of his eight wins coming by way of knockout.

Interestingly, grappling frequently proved to be Barry’s kryptonite in the Octagon. Three of his seven losses came by submission, all by way of a chokehold. In general, his grappling and ground game were cited as weaknesses in his arsenal.

His opponent, Jonathan Petitt, is 0-1-0 in professional MMA. Born in Germany, the freestyle wrestling-focused combatant trains at the Des Moines MMA Academy. At the amateur level, Petitt has a 3-3-0 MMA record. Petitt normally competes in the light heavyweight division. With this in mind, Pat Barry will likely enjoy a size advantage in this bout.

Pat Barry vs. Jonathan Petitt is another surprising addition to what’s shaping up to be an exciting Fury Pro Grappling card this month.

Will you be tuning in to watch Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry compete at Fury Pro Grappling 6?

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!