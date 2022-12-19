Paulo Costa & Robert Whittaker React To UFC 284 Fight Cancelation

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa sent a message to Robert Whittaker following the news of their axed fight.

Costa and Whittaker were supposed to square off at UFC 284 in February before today’s report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. This came after contract negotiations between Costa and the UFC fell through.

Costa last fought against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, winning via a unanimous decision. It was the last fight on his current deal and UFC President Dana White seemed optimistic entering negotiations.

White’s optimism seemed to be short-lived, as Costa’s desire for a better contract proved fruitless. He’s been unhappy with the UFC’s treatment of him since losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253.

Costa put the Whittaker fight in doubt last month in a social media post and seems to be taking responsibility for the matchup not coming to fruition.

Paulo Costa On Robert Whittaker Fight Cancelation: “They Didn’t Pay Me”

In a recent tweet, Costa gave his side of the story to the reported Whittaker fight cancelation.

Guys sending me this, I feel sad for Robert because the UFC didn't tell him the truth lol, you don't deserve this. Bro, sorry I won't fight you in Perth UFC posting this (Robert vs Costa)just to sell tickets, you need to realize that.They didn't pay me, I'm out!I’m not joking 🙃 pic.twitter.com/J43Z3LVnyq — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

“Guys sending me this, I feel sad for Robert because the UFC didn’t tell him the truth lol, you don’t deserve this,” Costa tweeted. “Bro, sorry I won’t fight you in Perth UFC posting this (Robert vs Costa)just to sell tickets, you need to realize that. They didn’t pay me, I’m out! I’m not joking.”

Costa expanded on his frustrations with the UFC in a follow-up tweet.

Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills, they should stop being petty 👍🥤 pic.twitter.com/uAfFLnTOdN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

“Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills,” Costa said. “They should stop being petty.”

A few hours later, Whittaker posted his own status update and hinted that he’s “disappointed” with Costa’s hard stance against the UFC. He also confirmed that he won’t be re-booked for UFC 284 and is targeting a return in March or April.

Costa and Whittaker were originally supposed to square off in April 2021 before Costa withdrew due to an illness. He went on to fight Marvin Vettori in Oct. 2021 in a light heavyweight fight after Costa had a slew of fight-week weight-cutting issues.

Costa has lost two of his last three fights after winning his first 13 professional fights. Whittaker, on the other hand, got back in the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Vettori at UFC Paris.

Amidst his contract dispute, Costa has teased a move to boxing, potentially to fight Jake Paul. He doesn’t have any amateur or professional boxing fights on his résumé.

It’s uncertain if Whittaker will remain on the UFC 284 card as the UFC ponders its next move. In the meantime, the promotion seems to have another decision on its hands in the form of Costa’s contract.

What is your reaction to Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker falling through?