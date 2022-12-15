Petr Yan Sanctioned By Ukraine For ‘Actively Supporting’ Russian War Effort

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has been included on a list of Russian athletes who’ve been sanctioned by the Ukrainian parliament.

The European nation is currently in the midst of a conflict with Russia, which began when rising tension turned to an invasion from the Vladimir Putin-led country this past February. In the months since, countless soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in a war that’s created Europe’s largest refugee crisis in over 70 years.

Sport also hasn’t been absent from the industries affected by the fighting, and that includes the world of mixed martial arts and boxing. Whilst that initially saw prominent names like Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov and heavyweight boxing king Oleksandr Usyk return home to defend Ukraine, it’s also seen the combat sphere experience losses, including that of Polish MMA fighter Tomasz Walentek.

This war is not over yet, but its consequences are terrible! Strength, patience and God's help to all! The truth is on our side!🙌🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2G42wu0YV6 — Yaroslav “Dynamo” Amosov (@YaroslavAmosov) April 4, 2022

Now, the attention of the sporting world has been brought back to the ongoing conflict after the Ukrainian parliament approved a list of athletes to be sanctioned in a draft resolution on Tuesday.

Among the 56 sporting names facing the 10-year sanctions — including a ban on entering Ukraine, the prevention of trade operations and blocking of personal assets in the country, and a restriction on state awards — is the UFC’s #2-ranked bantamweight contender.

The approved list is comprised of those whom the Ukrainian authorities have determined “systematically and actively support the war against Ukraine, legitimize the military invasion and genocide of Ukrainians by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

Yan is joined on the list by a number of other combat sports athletes. As well as eight Russian wrestlers, five boxers are also facing sanctions, including Alexander Povetkin and Nikolai Valuev.

Yan Previously Appeared To Speak Out Against The Invasion

In most instances, the reason for an athlete’s inclusion on the list of sanctioned individuals is clear and well-documented. Valuev, for example, was drafted by the Russian army a few months back as part of a large conscription effort. Beyond just that, the former WBA heavyweight champion also publicly insisted he’d accept the summons.

Povetkin, a two-time unified heavyweight championship challenger, also voiced his support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spreading the nation’s rhetoric surrounding the need to “fight back Nazism.”

Aside from combat sports, a number of other athletes displayed similar support. That includes gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who was banned from his sport this year after wearing the pro-invasion Z symbol on his kit.

For Yan, however, there appears to be a lack of clarity regarding the reason for his inclusion on the list.

Soon after his nation invaded Ukraine, the then-interim UFC bantamweight champion was quick to speak out against war. On his Instagram Story, Yan posted the two nations’ flags painted on two hands to form an image of a dove, which is a symbol of peace.

Image Credit: @petr_yan on Instagram

Yan’s other public mention of the conflict came in the buildup to his rematch with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 this past April.

Ahead of the contest, “Funk Master” was seen posing alongside teammates whilst holding the Ukrainian flag in support of the Eastern European nation, of which a number of UFC athletes are natives.

In response, Yan accused Sterling of attempting to make their rivalry “political.” It’s unclear if that earned “No Mercy” the recent sanctions, but the Russian’s attempt to downplay Sterling’s support for Ukraine may have been enough for the country’s parliament to act.

What do you make of Petr Yan’s inclusion on the list of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Ukrainian government?