Rafa García Suffers Nasty Head Laceration At UFC Vegas 66

MMA News’ UFC Vegas 66 ‘Sleeper Scrap’ lived up to the hype, although Rafa García suffered a medical scare because of it.

García and his opponent, Hayisaer Maheshate, battled in a three-round war at UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday. After three rounds of action-packed fighting, García took home the unanimous decision victory.

García and Maheshate both left the Octagon a bloody mess after 15 minutes of action. Due to the torrid pace of the fight, this wasn’t surprising, although the aftermath was shocking for one more than the other.

García, who has now won three of his last four fights, suffered a sliced artery on his head that doctors needed hours to control the bleeding.

The cut opened up after Maheshate landed an elbow to García’s head in the second round of the fight. Just seconds after the strike, his head gushed with blood that covered a chunk of the Octagon.

Doctors Took Two Hours To Control Rafa García’s Cut

WARNING: The following image is graphic

Check out the following image below, as shared by UFC vet Cub Swanson, to get an idea of the severity of García’s cut.

Rafa Garcia had a cut artery on his head. It took the UFC medical staff almost two hours to get it to stop bleeding. He is ok now 🙏🏽 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/YoIv6cjzBi — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 18, 2022

“Rafa Garcia had a cut artery on his head,” Swanson tweeted. “It took the UFC medical staff almost two hours to get it to stop bleeding. He is ok now.”

García’s cut shows the sheer brutality that fighters deal out and suffer from inside the Octagon. Fighters often leave the Octagon with nasty cuts, including from in one case a defective cage earlier this year.

García got back in the win column following a unanimous decision loss to Drakkar Klose in July. He’s picked up wins over Jesse Ronson and Natan Levy during his time in the UFC.

García will likely remember his win over Maheshate for the foreseeable future, and luckily his battle wound didn’t end up turning out worse than it did.

What is your reaction to Rafa Garcia’s UFC Vegas 66 gash?