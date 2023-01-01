Rafael dos Anjos Predicts Islam Makhachev Vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has given his prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

dos Anjos picked up a massive win over Bryan Barberena in his return at UFC Orlando earlier this month. He submitted Barberena with a neck crank in the second round in his return to welterweight.

dos Anjos has won three of his last four fights in the Octagon despite being in the latter stages of his career. He recently admitted that title aspirations are no longer a priority from here on out.

Despite this stance, dos Anjos remains attentive to the lightweight title picture and the throne he once held. Makhachev will face Volkanovski in a champion vs. champion super fight at UFC 284.

After being close to facing Makhachev on multiple occasions, dos Anjos feels the fight with Volkanovski doesn’t make sense.

Rafael dos Anjos Criticizes Islam Makhachev, Predicts UFC 284 Fight

During his UFC Orlando post-fight scrum, dos Anjos predicted Makhachev/Volkanovski while also criticizing the new champion.

“Islam’s gonna win that fight,” dos Anjos said. “He could take somebody at lightweight, a real challenge, but this guy… I can’t understand that.”

Makhachev reportedly turned down a short-notice fight against dos Anjos at UFC 272 earlier this year. After speculation at the time regarding Makhachev’s next move, he went on to challenge Charles Oliveira for the title at UFC 280, winning via second-round submission.

Makhachev’s fight with Volkanovski not only has a belt on the line, but also the title of the pound-for-pound best. Volkanovski currently holds the top spot after recent wins over Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

While dos Anjos believes Makhachev should’ve faced the next top contender in the division, he thinks he’ll do enough to retain the belt at UFC 284.