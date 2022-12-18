Rafael Fiziev Reiterates Justin Gaethje Callout Via UFC 4

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev is still targeting former interim champion Justin Gaethje, and has gone a unique route for his latest callout.

Fiziev appears to have had somewhat of a difficult opponent search as of late. At the start of the year, he saw two dates with Rafael dos Anjos all through.

But despite the Brazilian going five rounds with Renato Moicano in March, by the time he was recovered and ready to go again, “Ataman” was still without a dancing partner, something dos Anjos recently put down to the division’s top five turning down the fight.

With that, the pair got matched together again, with Fiziev stopping dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58 in July and effectively exiling him to welterweight.

Despite that standout performance, which extended the Kazakhstan-born Azerbaijani’s win streak to six and saw him ascend to within one spot of the top five, Fiziev is without a next opponent — and that’s not through lack of trying.

While he’s brought up former champion Charles Oliveira as a possible opponent, it’s been Gaethje who’s been on the end of the most notable callouts, with accusations that he’s “ducking” emerging following some unanswered mentions.

But while the fight has yet to materialize, Fiziev isn’t giving up hope just yet, especially not after “The Highlight” admitted that the bout is one that would make sense.

With that said, Fiziev has utilized his recent addition to the EA Sports UFC 4 video game roster to spruce up his offensive against Gaethje.

Virtual Fiziev KO’s Justin The “Not Have A Chance” Gaethje

As he has with many of his callouts directed at the former interim lightweight champion, Fiziev recently took to Twitter with the American’s name in his mouth once again. But this time, “Ataman” had a prop in the form of the official UFC video game.

In the posted clip, Fiziev can be seen controlling himself against Gaethje in the game. After a quick one-two drops “The Highlight,” the Azerbaijani throws a Leon Edwards-esque head kick to sleep the #3-ranked contender.

“Ohhhh! ‘EA Sports, it’s in the game!’ Justin the ‘not have a chance’ Gaethje,” Fiziev said after landing the fight-ending blow.

When he addressed Fiziev’s persistent callouts last month, Gaethje noted that a bout with the rising 29-year-old makes sense given that he’s coming off another failed title bid and will likely need two high-ranked wins to stake his claim for a third shot at the undisputed throne.

With that, perhaps the pair of entertaining strikers will collide in early 2023.

Would you like to see Rafael Fiziev face Justin Gaethje next?