Ramzan Kadyrov Chastised Dana White Over UFC 282 Judging Disaster

Controversial leader of the Czech Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is not happy with Dana White after UFC 282.

Kadyrov is one of the most polarizing leaders in the world today, having been accused of numerous heinous acts against Muslims and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Despite this, he has inexplicable ties with the world of MMA, having his own fight promotion and management team, and regularly being seen with UFC fighters, both from that region and outside of it.

Ramzan Kadyrov Wants His Fighter Crowned

One of the fighters that is supported by Ramzan Kadyrov is Magomed Ankalaev, who faced Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 282, ultimately going to a controversial split draw. This is something that the Chechen leader is not happy about.

According to a report from Karim Zidan, Kadyrov posted a message online after UFC 282, chastising Dana White for the judging debacle, and questioning if politics have begun to interfere with MMA. He then demanded that his fighter be awarded the title that should have been wrapped around his waist in the Octagon.

“Dana White, what happened to you? You were a normal, principled man, and today you took the championship belt out of the ring without handing it to the clear winner. Or has politics entered the UFC ring and requires you to referee dirty? It’s a sport, Dana. Be honest,” Kadyrov wrote.

“Take an example from Mairbek Khasiev (ACA league), who stops any juggling in the league, any bias, demanding objectivity and not mixing sports with politics.Hey, Dana White, where are you going? Save the face of the league, your own face. Admit your mistake, give the belt to the real winner, and apologize for this show. Save your league’s reputation.”

The result saw Kadyrov’s fighter (Ankalaev) denied a UFC title, which the dictator ironically blamed on “politics” before demanding UFC change the result pic.twitter.com/zN3LMvXgI7 — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 11, 2022

This is strong rhetoric from Ramzan Kadyrov, although it is one that the UFC seems likely to ignore, as they have already announced a new bout for the vacant belt. That said, it will be interesting to see if Kadyrov decides to apply more pressure to White in the coming weeks.

