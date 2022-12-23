Watch: Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son Wins MMA Debut In Controversial Fashion

Ali Kadyrov, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, won his MMA debut in controversial fashion.

Earlier today (Dec. 23), Ali Kadyrov took on fellow debuting fighter Islam Akbarov at ACA 150. The fight was contested at lightweight, with Kadyrov being cornered by UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev corners Ali Kadyrov, the son of Chechen dictator, Ramzan Kadyrov ahead of his MMA debut at #ACA150. https://t.co/GHllAATXo0 — Ross Markey (@Ross_Markey) December 23, 2022

Past the halfway point of the first round, Kadyrov had established top control on Akbarov and was attacking with ground-and-pound. Akbarov was able to scramble away, only for Kadyrov to remain in hot pursuit and continue raining down punches on Akbarov from a hovering position until the referee called a stop to the bout.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Ali Kadyrov’s Debut Victory

Although it was all celebration for the 16-year-old Kadyrov, many deemed the stoppage to be questionable at best, yet predictable given the fighter involved.

“Lol might be the most bad stoppage I’ve seen this year.”

“ELITE stoppage. Gotta love it,” one commenter sarcastically noted.

“LOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! As expected KAFIRov Jr gets the stoppage win!! PMSL! Like we never saw that coming.”

Kadyrov's son "wins"



“Kadyrov’s son “wins” This shit is fixed. Tf kind of stoppage was that?”

“kadryov’s son was not going to lose that fight if a nuke was dropped on him, If you know what i mean. #ACA150“

“Judge got Scared for his Life man.. LOL.”

Now 1-0, it will be interesting to see how Kadyrov fares in his future fights and if those outcomes raise as many eyebrows as this debut. Either way, MMA fans, as well as Ramzan Kadyrov himself, will be watching very closely.

What do you make of Ali Kadyrov’s successful MMA debut?