Raul Rosas Jr. Says He Had His First Amateur MMA Fight When He Was 8

UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. made history by earning his first UFC win at just 18 years old at UFC 282 last weekend.

But, Rosas’ first taste of the MMA competition took place 10 years ago.

Rosas won his UFC debut by submitting Jay Perrin on the UFC 282 prelims. At 18 years old, he became the youngest fighter in UFC history, and the youngest to earn a win in the UFC Octagon.

Rosas was one of the biggest fan favorites of the UFC 282 crowd last weekend, due to his history-making youth and skillset for his age. He earned a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series earlier this year at just 17 years old.

While fans and pundits remain in awe of Rosas’ story, his recent admission may surpass his unprecedented path in professional MMA.

Raul Rosas Jr. First Stepped Into The Cage When He Was 8

MMA Junkie

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Rosas admitted his thirst for fighting began at a very early age.

“Me and my brother were training in Taekwondo, but we didn’t want to sit around and wait and just watch,” “We joined an MMA gym…started going from there…and I decided I wanted to step in the Octagon. Later on, I realized kids were stepping into the Octagon fighting other kids, so I stepped into the Octagon for my first fight when I was 8 years old…

“It was for Under-18, so the limit was 8 or 9,” Rosas continued. “The only thing was no headshots. There were no headshots. We were just wearing four-ounce gloves and nothing else. As a kid I had 21 wins and 2 losses.”

Raul isn’t the only fighter in the Rosas family. His brother, Jessie, is a few years older than him and recently earned a quick first-round knockout.

It’s important to note that Rosas’ admitted 21-2 amateur record as a child isn’t verifiable. Officially, he won both of his amateur MMA bouts in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Regardless, if Rosas’ claims are true, it makes his story even more impressive. He has massive expectations for his UFC future and will look to continue to prove that his age is merely a number.

