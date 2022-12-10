Raul Rosas Jr. Explains How He Balances High School With Fighting Career

UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. has been hitting the books hard ahead of his unprecedented UFC debut at UFC 282.

Rosas will make his first walk to the UFC Octagon tonight at UFC 282 against Jay Perrin. He earned a shot in MMA’s premier promotion by defeating Mando Gutierrez on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Rosas’ debut is particularly historic, as he’s the youngest fighter ever to be signed by the UFC. Just two months ago, he celebrated his 18th birthday as his UFC 282 training camp took shape.

Rosas is embracing the pressure that comes with being a young MMA fighter, especially being someone with the spotlight on him. While he’s confident in his skillset, the work/school balance has been an adjustment for him.

Raul Rosas Jr. Talks Struggles Of High School Vs. UFC

During his UFC 282 pre-fight media day, Rosas explained how he balances the books with the beatdowns.

“I started doing homeschool so I can have more training,” Rosas said. “Being in school was a little bit harder than fighting because I would go to the cafeteria, and the only good thing they got there is Pizza. We would all fight for the Pizza. Everybody after class runs to there to get a slice…it was kinda hard for my diet…

“It’s about how bad I want it. I want to do whatever it takes to get what I want. When I was going to school, I would get invited to parties, after-school parties or hanging out with friends. I would never have time for that stuff because I had to be at the gym. It was a big sacrifice. I’ll enjoy it later, but don’t be surprised later on if I throw a bunch of parties and stuff.”

Raul isn’t the only fighter in the Rosas family that UFC fans should keep an eye on. His brother, Jessie, recently earned a 12-second knockout and could earn a shot on DWCS at some point.

First thing’s first for Raul as he gets ready to embrace his UFC debut and make a statement tonight. Win or lose, he’ll likely have a pile of homework waiting for him at home.

