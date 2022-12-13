Raul Rosas Jr. Wants Two UFC Records In One Week

Being the youngest fighter to ever step foot in the Octagon is not quite enough for Raul Rosas Jr., as now he wants another record to his name.

At UFC 282 on Saturday night, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. made history. He became the youngest fighter to ever step foot and win inside the UFC Octagon. The young up-and-comer had all eyes on him as he took on Jay Perrin in the featured prelim bout.

The pressure of breaking the record for the youngest fighter with a UFC win did not seem to bother him as he ran through his opponent and defeated him by first-round submission.

Now that one record is under his belt, Rosas Jr. wants to add another to his résumé.

UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. Is Looking To Get Back In The Cage In Record Time

Rosas Jr. took very little damage in his fight against Perrin and, after the win, spoke to the media about wanting to get back to work quickly. He mentioned in the post-fight presser that he would like to get on the final UFC card of the year this upcoming weekend.

The UFC will be holding the final event of 2022 in Las Vegas in the UFC Apex on December 17. Rosas Jr. asked to be added to that card. If he gets his wish and wins, he will hold the record for the quickest gap between wins in modern UFC history. Right now, Khamzat Chimaev holds that record for his two wins, ten days apart.

There has been no news on whether the UFC will grant this wish or not, but Rosas Jr. has another idea in mind. He also mentioned wanting to fight in the UFC 283 card in Rio on Jan. 21. He wants to share the event with fellow Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno. With the popularity that Rosas Jr. has seen so far in his early career, the UFC might be more than willing to grant at least one of his wishes.

Do you think Raul Rosas Jr. will be the next big star in the UFC?