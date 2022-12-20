Renato Moicano Has A ‘Tempting’ Proposal For Paddy Pimblett

Renato Moicano is looking for a fight with Paddy Pimblett in London and is using his funny social media skills to get the matchup.

In the UFC lightweight division, there seems to be one man who is quickly rising up the rankings and has all other lightweights calling for a fight. That man is Paddy Pimblett.

Since he burst on the UFC scene in September of 2021, he has rocketed to stardom. Fans love to watch Pimblett inside the cage and out. This sort of star power has many other fighters calling his name, and the latest is Renato Moicano.

Moicano is riding a lot of momentum in his own right. His win over Brad Riddell at UFC 281 and the enthusiastic post-fight interview he gave grew his following immensely. Now, he is looking to capitalize on that wave of new fans by taking out the self-proclaimed “UFC cash cow.”

Renato Moicano Wants A Shot At Paddy Pimblett In London At UFC 286

The UFC is heading back to London for a PPV event in March. The idea is to have UK fighter, Leon Edwards, headline the event, but many would like to see Pimblett added as well. Although he has been confirmed to be taking part in that event, Moicano wants in, and getting to take out one of Liverpool’s own could sweeten the deal.

😈😈😈 London sounds good 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TuEjPukxVC — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 17, 2022

“C’mon, Paddy, fight Moicano. It’s your ticket to the top 15…” the “devil” in the meme whispered.

Moicano is very active on social media and has become one of the funniest fighters on Twitter. He is not shy about making callouts and wants to see Pimblett try his hand at a tough opponent.

Moicano is currently ranked at number 13 on the official rankings while Pimblett is unranked. The Brazilian is trying to entice him into the fight by offering to be the first ranked opponent for “The Baddy.”

What do you think of this proposed matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano?