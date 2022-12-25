Renato Moicano Calls On EA To Change His UFC 4 Character: “Looks Like I Smoke Weed”

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has called on EA Sports to alter the appearance of his character on the UFC 4 video game.

This year, Moicano has certainly broken through as a fan favorite. Whilst the toughness he displayed across five rounds against Rafael dos Anjos, whom he fought on just a few days’ notice at UFC 272 in March, played a part in that, the real show came last month.

In the UFC 281 featured prelim, Moicano rolled through the formerly ranked Brad Riddell, submitting the New Zealander in one round via rear-naked choke. In the aftermath, the Brazilian delivered one of the most memorable post-fight interviews of all time.

The following week, Moicano appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and explained his newfound boisterous personality, which had seemingly been in hiding throughout his UFC tenure prior to 2022.

The key, he said, has been learning English. His method? Online Call of Duty lobbies.

And appropriately, Moicano has utilized the language skills he acquired on a video game to call out another.

Moicano: ‘I Look Clapped…’

When he’s not enjoying first-person shooters, Moicano is also partial to bringing his work life home in the form of the UFC’s official video game, created by gaming juggernaut EA Sports.

The company is often the brunt of criticism from fighters who haven’t been added to the playable roster. In recent times, upcoming UFC light heavyweight title challenger Jamahal Hill and rising women’s flyweight Casey O’Neill have put EA Sports on blast for adding promotional newcomers Bo Nickal and Raul Rosas Jr. before them.

And while Moicano is in the game, he’s still not pleased with EA Sports’ developers. His beef with the UFC 4 creators surrounds the depiction of his likeness — or distinct lack thereof…

“Did you see the guy? Man, my f*cking character’s clapped, bro,” Moicano said on The MMA Hour. “He doesn’t look like me. Look, man. Look at the eyes, bro. It looks like I smoke weed or something, bro,” Moicano said. “If they can update my photo, it would be better. Put some new tattoos and (make sure) my eyes (don’t) look like that… Please, fix that character. It’s clapped, bro.”

Moicano did, however, show gratitude for being added to the game, even labeling it the third happiest day of his life behind the birth of his son and UFC signing.

“I’m really happy to be on the game. You know, the moment that I discovered that I was in the game was the second happiest day in my life… Maybe the third,” Moicano said. “I never thought I’d be in a f*cking game, bro. That’s f*cking amazing. This is crazy… I spent one week laughing with happiness.”

We’ll let you judge whether Moicano’s issue with his character’s design is warranted…

Mofo is clapped pic.twitter.com/bYKChqYzlj — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) November 15, 2022

Did EA Sports do Renato Moicano dirty with his UFC 4 character model?

