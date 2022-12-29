Report: Andrew Tate Arrested In Romania As Part Of Human Trafficking Probe

Content creator and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has been taken into custody in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking.

BNO News was among the first to report the news of Tate’s arrest on Thursday.

According to reports, Tate’s home was raided on Thursday in Romania in connection to the abduction of two local girls. Authorities then took Tate and his brother into custody.

It’s uncertain if anything directly correlated to the missing girls was found in Tate’s residence or if his arrest was unrelated.

Tate last fought in the kickboxing ring against Cosmin Lingurar at KO Masters 8 in 2020. He also competed in MMA with a 2-1 record, with his final fight in 2010 at Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13.

Tate has developed a large following on social media for his stance on a variety of issues. He’s also been accused of misogyny and COVID-19 misinformation during the global pandemic, resulting in permanent bans on multiple platforms.

Tate was in brief talks to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring, as Paul teased in a recent faceoff. However, the fight didn’t come to fruition and Paul is expected to entertain other options.

Tate has also been linked to multiple UFC fighters, including UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Sterling was criticized by a group of fans for defending Tate’s recent comments about rape.

Tate and his brother Tristan are being questioned by Romania’s organized crime unit. We’ll continue to provide details on this story as it evolves.

