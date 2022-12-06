Report: TJ Dillashaw To Retire After Extensive Shoulder Injury

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has reportedly informed the UFC that he is retiring from MMA.

News of Dillashaw’s retirement was first reported by ESPN’s Michael Wonsover and later confirmed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

According to reports, Dillashaw told the UFC of his retirement plans after getting evaluated for the shoulder injury he suffered at UFC 281. He was told the recovery would be extensive, although a specific prognosis has not been publicized.

Dillashaw lost to UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 281 via TKO after his shoulder popped out early on in the fight. Sterling would pounce on the opportunity and finish Dillashaw in Round 2.

Entering UFC 281, Dillashaw had not told the UFC of his pre-existing shoulder injury that he would later reaggravate, as stated by UFC President Dana White.

Before the loss to Sterling, Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen last year following a two-year USADA drug suspension. He suffered a leg injury in the win over Sandhagen.

MMA Twitter Reacts To TJ Dillashaw’s Reported Retirement

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the news.

So by him “retiring” he gets to exit the USADA testing protocols? I bet he comes back after a full recovery 💉 🐍 https://t.co/y9WCikIFng — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) December 6, 2022

Dillashaw really did retire..little unexpected. https://t.co/qSVvhGCBPM — Joe Gravel (@JoeGravel20) December 6, 2022

Damn guys. Finished practice to see this. Guess it's true https://t.co/Kb7qvGmNMK — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 6, 2022

Thanks for the memories @TJDillashaw 🫡.



Enjoy retirement https://t.co/4gtTe31eqs — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 6, 2022

Dillashaw made his UFC debut in The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale against John Dodson, losing via a first-round TKO. He would then go on a run with wins in five of his next six fights, resulting in a short-notice title shot against Renan Barão at UFC 173.

Dillashaw would pull off what was at the time one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, with a late finish of Barão. He would beat Barão in a title rematch following a title defense against Joe Soto.

A split decision loss to Dominick Cruz put an end to Dillashaw’s first title reign. But, he would reclaim the throne by finishing Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 and beating him in an immediate rematch.

Dillashaw attempted a shot at ‘champ-champ’ status against then-UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in Jan. 2019. This would prove fruitless as he lost via a 32-second knockout.

After the loss to Cejudo, Dillashaw was handed a two-year USADA suspension for EPO use. The positive test fractured his legacy in the minds of some fans and pundits.

If the reports are true, the 36-year-old Dillashaw retires with a 17-5 professional record and as one of the best bantamweights in UFC history.

What is your reaction to TJ Dillashaw’s reported retirement?