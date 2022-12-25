Report: UFC’s Jeff Molina Suspended In Connection To Gambling Probe

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina is the latest fighter suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission linked to the UFC’s gambling investigation.

ESPN was the first to report the news of Molina’s suspension.

Online recordkeeper mixedmartialarts.com posted Molina’s suspension on their site before it was later confirmed by ESPN. According to ESPN’s sources, Molina is linked to the investigation involving his coach, Glory MMA’s James Krause.

Molina was supposed to face Jimmy Flick on January 14th before withdrawing due to an undisclosed reason. After this recent news, he likely withdrew due to the NSAC suspension.

The UFC banned Krause indefinitely from events in connection to the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke bout earlier this year. Minner lost the fight after he re-aggravated a pre-existing injury, which some feel Krause leaked to gamblers, resulting in a massive swing in bets.

It’s uncertain if Molina’s suspension is due to the Minner/Nuerdanbieke probe or if it is the result of a separate gambling incident.

Molina hasn’t confirmed nor denied his suspension on his social media platforms. He is 3-0 in the UFC, including a split-decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Molina made his UFC debut at UFC 261 after a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020. He’s won 10 consecutive fights overall in his career.

The exact terms of Molina’s suspension haven’t been made public at the time of this writing.

The UFC added a companywide ban on fighters, coaches, and managers gambling on events earlier this year. This resulted in a mixed reaction from fighters, with some feeling the policy is too harsh.

The UFC also notified fighters competing under Krause, including Molina, that they would need to fight at a different gym to be eligible to appear at events. UFC commentator Laura Sanko, who has trained at Glory MMA recreationally, hasn’t been punished.

