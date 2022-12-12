Rewatch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon From Bird’s-Eye View

Want to rewatch the controversial Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon UFC 282 fight to craft your own decision? Now, you can do so from a bird’s-eye view.

At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett rode his hype train to Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year. Whether your eye test saw that hype train derailed or still going full steam ahead, the fact is that it is now en route to its next destination without any tangible damage, with “The Baddy” remaining undefeated in the UFC.

However, many people believe that is a miscarriage of MMA justice, with some calling Pimblett’s unanimous decision victory one of, if not the biggest robbery in UFC history.

MMA fans well know the value placed on rewatching a fight. Oftentimes even the most astute of minds and knowledgeable of pundits could come away with an entirely different point of view after a second viewing.

Now is your chance to literally change your point of view by re-watching Pimblett vs. Gordon from inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon – Replay

Courtesy of the YouTube channel DeGenerate MMA, you can watch Pimblett vs. Gordon in its entirety in the video shared below.

Jared Gordon was among those who felt the fight was a robbery. In fact, he even told Pimblett this directly in a brief backstage interaction immediately after the fight.

As displayed in his Octagon interview, however, Pimblett strongly disagreed. He even outright dismissed the notion that the fight was close altogether.

After re-watching the fight as it happened from arena seats, what do you think? Who won the fight on your scorecard? Was it a robbery? You be the judge.

