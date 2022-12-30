MMA Twitter Reacts To Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez Booking

UFC bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Adrian Yanez are expected to square off on April 8.

According to MMA Fighting, while the contracts have not yet been signed, it is believed that the match-up will be confirmed soon.

For Adrian Yanez, this is a step up in competition as he looks to secure his tenth consecutive win in professional MMA. Yanez has never lost in the Octagon and is currently at No.13 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Rob Font, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back losses to José Aldo and Marlon Vera, respectively. Worse still, Font was fined for missing weight ahead of the Vera fight. Currently ranked No.6, a loss here to a considerably lower-ranked opponent could see Font suffer a steep drop in the rankings.

Twitter Reacts To Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Social media is already buzzing at the prospect of what will likely be a striking clinic in the bantamweight division.

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez in the works for April 8 UFC event



Full story by @MikeHeck_JR 📰 https://t.co/QSYrvfBsEA pic.twitter.com/6ewlNNwL9J — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 30, 2022

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez is the fight I needed to help get me over Shavkat not fighting in two weeks. — ROUNDHOUSE MMA ™️ (@roundhousemma_) December 30, 2022

Adrian Yanez vs Rob Font in San Antonio would be the peoples main event! 🔥🔥 almost guaranteed $50k bonus. — Chuy (@Chuytnk) December 27, 2022

Rob Font Vs Adrian Yanez is a great fight



Rob Font by KO 💪🏻 — Blessed Is Best (@WinnersGetRich) December 30, 2022

Interestingly, based on Adrian Yanez’s tweet on the matter, it appears this fight might’ve initially been targeted for UFC on ESPN 43 in San Antonio, Texas. A fight on the March 25 card would’ve given Yanez the chance to fight in his home state.

Instead, the La Porte-born rising star will have to wait an extra fortnight to compete should this fight go ahead.

For Rob Font, a bout on April 8 will come almost a year since his last fight. Inactivity concerns could rise by the time Font steps back into the Octagon next year.

Who do you predict will win this bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez?