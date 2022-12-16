Robert Whittaker Explains Why Jiří Procházka Vacating LHW Title Is “Crazy”

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker might not have vacated the title as Jiří Procházka did ahead of UFC 282.

Procházka was supposed to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 before suffering a serious shoulder injury that forced him to withdraw. After withdrawing, he also decided to vacate the light heavyweight title in an effort not to hold up the division.

Procházka is expected to be out for at least a year with his shoulder ailment, which UFC President Dana White has described as the worst that his doctors have seen. It’s uncertain if he’ll earn an immediate title shot upon his return and dependent on how things play out.

Whittaker has a unique perspective on Procházka vacating the title and not opting for the division to have an interim title bout.

Robert Whittaker: Jiří Procházka’s Uniqueness Led To Title Vacation

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker gave his thoughts on Procházka and his decision to vacate.

“Jiri is a monster. He’s so big, not to mention he’s crazy,” Whittaker said of Procházka. “He’s absolutely nuts…it means he has nothing limiting what he wants to do. There are no inner thoughts, there’s nothing you can bribe him with, and there’s nothing you can lure him with. There is nothing going on in his head except what he wants there to be, which is crazy. He’s immune to everything. He’s a crazy dude and he’s willing to get in that Octagon, to literally die in there and you can see that when you see him fight. And that’s a scary prospect.”

Whittaker was in a similar predicament earlier in his career after he suffered from an abdominal hernia. After his fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234 was canceled, the division booked an interim title bout.

White feels Procházka is regarded as the “real champ” despite vacating the title. Especially after Jan Blachowicz/Magomed Ankalev resulted in a draw, the title picture is messy.

Procházka is one of the most unique characters in MMA today, and Whittaker feels his samurai persona played a factor in his decision to vacate.

