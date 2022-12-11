Fighters React To Raul Rosas Jr.’s Historic Debut At UFC 282

All eyes were on Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 282, and the 18-year-old made good on the considerable hype surrounding him when he submitted Jay Perrin in the first round of their bantamweight bout.

“El Niño Problema” immediately caught the attention of the MMA world when he appeared on Contender Series in September and secured a UFC contract as a 17-year-old.

Rosas’ Contender Series win over Mando Gutierrez was the first time he’d gone the the distance in a fight, but the 18-year-old earned the fifth submission of his pro career in his promotional debut at UFC 282. After he and Perrin exchanged leg kicks early, Rosas grabbed ahold of “The Joker” and brought him to the mat before eventually climbing onto his back.

The 18-year-old showcased some slick grappling to initially flatten Perrin out before locking up a tight body triangle. After establishing that dominant position, Rosas controlled Perrin and eventually secured a rear-naked choke that forced the 29-year-old to tap just over halfway into the opening round of the fight.

This man was born in 2004 & he has a win in his UFC debut 🤯



Raul Rosas Jr is a PROBLEM 💪 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/HIXC9XNhmL — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Fighters React To Rosas Jr.’s Debut

Given all the attention paid to Rosas, it’s no surprise that plenty of UFC fighters were watching and shared their thoughts on the 18-year-old’s sensational debut.

There is an 18 year kid In the octagon right now. And he just turned 18. That’s crazy — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 11, 2022

This kid is legit #UFC282 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022

18 years young! Congratulations young man ! #ufc282 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022

Rojas Jr choked that boy . A star is born for 🇲🇽 ! #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

Tf are they feeding this kid lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

This kid is the truth — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

