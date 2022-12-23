Rose Namajunas Booked For Combat Sports Return On December 30th

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will make her fighting return outside of the Octagon later this month.

Namajunas hasn’t fought since a loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 earlier this year. In the meantime, she’s debuted a documentary on her life and career and modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

As she nears a UFC return, Namajunas will make her professional grappling debut against Gillian Robertson at Fury Pro Grappling 6 on December 30th. Cage Fury FC made the announcement on Friday.

Namajunas and Robertson will compete in a 135lb, no-gi matchup on the card. UFC fighters Clay Guida, Chase Hooper, Eryk Anders, and others will also compete at the event.

Robertson defeated Mariya Agapova in her last UFC fight in September, earning a submission victory. She’s lost three of her last five UFC fights and last fought in grappling against Chrissy Briggs at Fury Pro Grappling 3.

Robertson also holds the record for most submission wins (6) by a female UFC fighter.

In an interview with MMA Fighting earlier this year, Namajunas hinted at a submission grappling fight before a return to the UFC. Four months later, she’s following up her words with action.

Before her loss to Esparza, Namajunas won three straight fights, including back-to-back title fights against Zhang Weili. After Weili re-gained the title over Esparza at UFC 281, Namajunas could be on her way to a trilogy.

While Namajunas is known for her superb striking, she’ll have the chance to show off some of the improvements she’s made with her ground game against fellow UFC veteran Robertson.

