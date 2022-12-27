Flashback: Dana White Brands Roy Nelson The ‘Ultimate Underachiever’

10 years ago, Dana White gave Roy “Big Country” Nelson a new nickname that celebrated a different “ultimate” status than the one Nelson had earned three years prior.

Roy Nelson earned his UFC contract in 2009 after winning season 10 of The Ultimate Fighter when he defeated Brendan Schaub in the finale via KO. After this victory, Nelson went 3-3 in his first six fights as a contracted fighter, with victories over Stefan Struve, Mirko Cro Cop, and Dave Herman, with each win coming by KO/TKO.

Nelson later served as one of the two coaches in the 16th season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Shane Carwin, with the two scheduled to fight one another at the end of the season.

During the buildup to that fight, UFC President Dana White sat down with FOX 11 Los Angeles. After admitting that he did not see eye to eye with Nelson on virtually anything at all, White would go on to roast his heavyweight fighter for sport.

“I call him the ultimate underachiever. That’s what he is. This guy, he’ll come to me and he’ll say, ‘I want more sponsors. I got this, that.’ He’s got a mullet down to the middle of his back (a huge belly) and a huge beard, a beard that almost covers the belly. And that’s saying something.

“And I always tell him, seriously? Someone’s gonna want to put their company logo on that? Come on. The guy won his season of The Ultimate Fighter. He’s fought the best of the best. Junior dos Santos said it’s the toughest fight he ever had, and he went the distance with Junior. If the guy took his career (a little) serious, what would he be able to do? What could he accomplish?”

“Big Country” Roy Nelson’s MMA Career

Was Dana White accurate in his assessment? After Shane Carwin was forced to withdraw from his bout against Nelson, “Big Country” faced replacement fighter Matt Mitrione instead, whom Nelson knocked out in the first round.

All told, Nelson spent eight years in the UFC, with a promotional record of 9-10. In 2017, Nelson signed with Bellator MMA, where he went 1-5 and ended on a five-fight losing streak.

Roy Nelson’s pro record is 23-19, with 15 wins coming by knockout. His last career bout before retirement was a loss to Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 244.

Do you agree with Dana White? Was Roy Nelson “The Ultimate Underachiever?”