MMA Twitter Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s TKO Of Alex Morono

Santiago Ponzinibbio staged an impressive come-from-behind TKO win over Alex Morono at UFC 282 tonight.

The 35-year-old was up against it early in round one after he was sent to the canvas by a huge right from Morono. And in round two, Ponzinibbio was dropped yet again but responded with some effective striking.

It was the same story in round three, as Morono rocked Ponzinibbio with a left hook, but soon after the Argentine returned the favor and unloaded on Morono to earn a TKO. The win is Ponzinibbio’s first in three fights. He had previously lost to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira, both via split decision.

You can catch Ponzinibbio’s TKO finish below:

A huge victory and a moment with the boss for @SPonzinibbioMMA 👏 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/QgHh37Vg2j — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Santiago Ponzinibbio’s TKO Of Alex Morono.

Santiago Ponzinibbio with the late statement ! 🇦🇷 #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

OH. MY. GOODNESS!!



Ponzinibbio needed that stoppage being down 2 rounds going into the 3rd!! WOWWW!!! 🫨🫨 #UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

Never count Ponzinibbio out 😃#UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

Alex Morono had that one in the bag, but Santiago Ponzinibbio finds a way to create an opening and gets Morono's face to seize up on a right hand, then closed the show from there. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

OHHH MYYY GODDD



Ponzinibbio with the comeback victory



He HAD to get that stoppage and the big right hand finished it.. WOAH#UFC282 — Wade Plem (@WadePlem) December 11, 2022

That was about the worst I’ve ever seen Ponzinibbio look and he still won by KO. He was only -160, which made no sense. Maybe someone knew he’d look flat, never know these days 🤔 — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) December 11, 2022

Santiago Ponzinibbio with the Hail Mary in the last round ♥️ #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/YYIyLIoDGd — Dana Exotic🇳🇿 ♥️♥️ (@DanaExotic) December 11, 2022

Santiago Ponzinibbio scores the TKO out of nowhere! Was likely minutes away from dropping a decision.



Ponzinibbio wasn't going to let there be the first decision of the card on his watch. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 11, 2022

Who do you think Santiago Ponzinibbio should face next?