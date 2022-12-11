MMA Twitter Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s TKO Of Alex Morono

Santiago Ponzinibbio staged an impressive come-from-behind TKO win over Alex Morono at UFC 282 tonight.
The 35-year-old was up against it early in round one after he was sent to the canvas by a huge right from Morono. And in round two, Ponzinibbio was dropped yet again but responded with some effective striking.
It was the same story in round three, as Morono rocked Ponzinibbio with a left hook, but soon after the Argentine returned the favor and unloaded on Morono to earn a TKO. The win is Ponzinibbio’s first in three fights. He had previously lost to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira, both via split decision.
You can catch Ponzinibbio’s TKO finish below:
MMA Twitter Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s Win
