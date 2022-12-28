Sara McMann Signs With Bellator Following UFC Split

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann has signed a multi-year contract with Bellator to compete at featherweight.

McMann parted ways with the UFC earlier this year following a win over Karol Rosa in March. She recently suffered losses to Marion Reneau and Ketlen Vieira but appeared to regain her stride in his last UFC fight.

Despite this, she opted to become a free agent and has signed with Bellator. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news of McMann’s signing.

McMann adds another big name to the Bellator women’s featherweight division. Cris Cyborg, except for Cat Zingano, has defeated most of the top 145lb contenders.

McMann has fought at bantamweight for the majority of her career. She was supposed to face Aspen Ladd in September before Ladd withdrew following a botched weight cut.

Sara McMann Becomes Latest UFC Veteran To Sign With Bellator

In a recent Instagram post, McMann confirmed Helwani’s report.

“After a lot of consideration and negotiation, I’ve decided to fight for Bellator in the featherweight division,” McMann posted. “Before my fight with Karol Rosa, Jennifer Goldstein (my amazing manager) asked if I wanted to test free agency or remain with the UFC no matter what. I told her that while I have enjoyed my career fighting for the UFC, I am at a different point in life than when I initially signed with them…

“I’m at a very fortunate time in Women’s MMA where other promotions will offer very enticing contracts if you are a top-ranked fighter. It’s not easy to leave some of the great people I’ve met or the excellent bantamweight fighters I’ve faced…thank you to every one of my fans, you all are legit fight fans (or wrestlers ) and I can’t wait to showcase my skills without a tough weight cut.”

McMann made her UFC debut at UFC 159 after a one-off with Invicta FC. She went on to challenge then-bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, in her second UFC fight, losing via first-round TKO.

McMann picked up wins over the likes of Lauren Murphy, Jessica Eye, and Alexis Davis in the Octagon.

McMann is the latest UFC veteran to join Bellator, following the lead of Corey Anderson, Gegard Mousasi, and Cyborg. This is the first time since 2012 that she’s fought outside of the UFC.

A date and opponent for McMann’s Bellator debut have yet to be announced but could be finalized in the coming weeks.

What is your reaction to Sara McMann’s signing with Bellator?