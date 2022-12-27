Sean Brady’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady’s 2023 return is in the works for UFC San Antonio on March 25th.

The news of Brady’s targeted return was first confirmed by MMA Fighting.

Brady is coming off of a loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October. Before the loss, Brady had won 15 fights in a row, including recent victories against Michael Chiesa and Jake Matthews.

Despite the first setback of his career, Brady is still right in the thick of things in the UFC welterweight division. A win could put him one more fight away from a title shot at 170lbs, depending on how things play out.

Brady will have a tough challenge in his next fight in the form of rising contender Michel Pereira.

Sean Brady Set To Face Michel Pereira At UFC San Antonio

Pereira has won five straight, including a split decision in May against Santiago Ponzinibbio. He’s been searching for a fight ever since and was briefly linked to a possible fight against Stephen Thompson.

During his streak, Pereira has won decisions against the likes of Niko Price and Khaos Williams. He won his UFC debut against Danny Roberts in May 2019.

Brady vs. Pereira promises to be an exciting fight at UFC San Antonio. Pereira’s wild standup, combined with Brady’s forward-pushing style, makes for a fun matchup.

UFC San Antonio is still being finalized and the fight hasn’t been announced by the promotion. Holly Holm/Yana Kunitskaya, along with Alex Perez/Manel Kape, are also set for the card.

What is your reaction to Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira?