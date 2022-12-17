Sean O’Malley Declined Invite To Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son’s Birthday Party

There were multiple UFC fighters seen attending a birthday for the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, but Sean O’Malley was not one of them.

Several UFC fighters have been the target of criticism in recent months due to their relationship with Kadyrov, with photos surfacing of Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo attending a birthday party for the Chechen leader’s son.

While some may have been willing to look the other way when it comes to fighters from that region hanging around a man known for his alleged persecution of gay people, it was hard to justify American athletes voluntarily taking part in what some would call sportswashing, as they do not have the same obligation to Kadyrov that someone like Khamzat Chimaev might.

Sean O’Malley Said No To The Bag

This move from Usman, Cejudo, and Gaethje is one that seems pretty clearly predicated on wanting to cash the checks that were sent their way, but not every fighter is willing to go to those same lengths to get money.

Among these was Sean O’Malley, one of the top prospects in the bantamweight division, who is fresh off the biggest win of his career against Petr Yan.

Speaking in a recent episode of his Bromalley podcast, O’Malley revealed that he too was approached to make this appearance at the birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s son. However, he decided to turn it down when he was unable to get a straight answer about who the party was for, saying he thought that would be the smarter decision.

“I was gonna be there,” O’Malley said. “The reason we never really ended up going, was because we were saying, you know, ‘Who is this for?’ and we couldn’t really get an answer. So I’m like fuck that. I listen to Imran (Jawaid’s) advice, and Imran was like, ‘Hey, I don’t really have a good feeling about this. Let’s not move forward with that.'”

That said, O’Malley said he can understand the urge to do a gig like this for the money, which he thinks is the reason behind the others saying yes. Specifically, he went after his rival and former bantamweight champ, Henry Cejudo, saying that Triple C made the appearance because he is broke.

“Obviously Henry’s fucking going to take the money. He’s literally probably made $1 million in his whole career fighting. So yeah, he’s probably broke and needs to get to Russia,” O’Malley continued. “When you’re broke and someone offers you $150,000, I bet Henry jumped all over that. I bet he was like ‘I’ll do it for $100,000 and a quesadilla.'”

Sean O’Malley paints an interesting picture of the situation, lending support to the idea that the other fighters may not have known whose birthday party they were attending, but it seems pretty safe to say that he made a smart choice by staying behind.

Mixing sports and politics always gets messy, and sometimes it is best to remove yourself from the issue completely.

