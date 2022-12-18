Sean O’Malley Shares Why His And Paddy Pimblett’s Recent Wins Are Different

Some may see similarities in the controversial decision wins that both Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley have had recently, but Suga’ Sean thinks they are both very different.

Pimblett and O’Malley are easily two of the biggest up and coming stars on the UFC roster. It is due to this popularity that many fans questioned the legitimacy of both of their recent wins, with O’Malley beating Petr Yan at UFC 280 and Pimblett getting the nod from the judges over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in two of the most hotly contested decisions in recent memory.

Sean O’Malley’s Win Means More

Following this pair of decisions that saw popular fighters win when it appears that most watching disagree, there has been a lot of questioning about the legitimacy of these wins, with some going as far as to suggest that there may be foul play involved in order to protect the UFC’s stars. However, if you ask Sean O’Malley, these two situations are not alike at all.

Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, Bromalley, O’Malley explained that there are a few differences between his situation and the one in which Pimblett finds himself. Between the caliber of opponent and the optics of the fight itself, Suga’ Sean says these two decisions are not the same at all.

“Mine, I fought Petr Yan. I fought the number-one killer. Jared Gordon is good, and he proved that he’s good, but it’s not even in the same conversation,” Pimblett said. “I’m curious if you rewatch back Paddy vs Gordon if you see it the same way. Because a lot of people, Joe Rogan said it even, he said ‘I rewatched (O’Malley vs Yan), I sat down and rewatched it, and you did win round one and three.’ This, I’m curious if you sit back down and pay attention to it, do you give (it to Pimblett)?”

Sean O’Malley went on to explain that he still has not rewatched the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon but says he was pretty locked in when watching it the first time and remembers Pimblett getting cracked with left hands and controlled along the fence. So he does not understand the logic behind giving the decision to the Scouser.

