Sean O’Malley Says What Will Reveal If Paddy Pimblett Is A Star

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley feels Paddy Pimblett has a ways to go to be considered a perennial pay-per-view commodity.

Pimblett earned a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. The decision was controversial in the minds of many fans and pundits who felt Gordon was robbed of the victory.

Pimblett has referred to himself as the new ‘cash cow’ of the UFC and feels he’s a bigger star than anyone outside of Conor McGregor. His brash personality combined with his high activity level in the Octagon has made him a big name.

O’Malley, another big name in the UFC, has kept a close eye on Pimblett’s rise so far in his fighting career. While he respects Pimblett’s skills, he feels he should pump the brakes on naming himself as a pay-per-view star.

Sean O’Malley Weighs In On Paddy Pimblett’s PPV Value

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley weighed in on Pimblett’s pay-per-view prospects.

“We’re gonna see right now if Paddy’s a draw,” O’Malley said. “Because he’s selling this pay-per-view. If that pay-per-view does really good, that shows how big of a draw Paddy is. I think if he continues to win, he’ll be a huge pay-per-view star, but right now we’ll see how that card did and determine how big of a star he is right now.”

It’s important to note that UFC pay-per-view numbers are rarely made public, and only become available to the public when they’re leaked by internal sources. We may never know how much attention Pimblett brought to UFC 282.

Similarly, the numbers for UFC 280, which included Sean O’Malley’s biggest fight to date against Petr Yan, have still not been made public. The most recent PPV including O’Malley that had public buy estimates was UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier, which did approximately 500,000 buys.

O’Malley has been critical in recent days of Pimblett’s beef with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. He feels Pimblett has done more harm than good to his image amidst the feud with Helwani.

Pimblett is now 4-0 in the UFC and could continue his rise in 2023. However, O’Malley feels we’ll have to wait and see to determine if Pimblett’s value is as high as he says.

