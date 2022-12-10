Sean O’Malley Takes Sides In Pimblett/Helwani Beef

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has reacted to the recent quarrel between MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett will face Jared Gordon at UFC 282 tonight and has been in the headlines throughout fight week. He and Helwani, one of the top presences in MMA media, have been in a war of words in recent days stemming from a recent podcast between Pimblett and White.

During a podcast, Pimblett and White threw heat and shade at Helwani and questioned his journalistic integrity. Helwani responded by breaking down Pimblett’s claims and denying his allegations.

Many former and current UFC fighters have weighed in on the Helwani/Pimblett controversy, including Demetrious Johnson. While O’Malley understands some of Pimblett’s points, he feels he went about it entirely the wrong way.

Sean O’Malley Takes Ariel Helwani’s Side In Paddy Pimblett Controversy

In a podcast clip posted to his YouTube channel, O’Malley defended Helwani against Pimblett’s verbal assaults.

“Ariel is passionate about fighting. More passionate than anyone I’ve ever met,” O’Malley said. “Loves the sport. And he found a way to make money doing what he loves, how can you hate on that? I found a way to make money doing what I love…I can’t even wrap my head around where that’s coming from… “

O’Malley then weighed in on the argument that fighters should be paid for interviews.

“If they don’t have an audience, and they have zero followers, and they want me to spend a half hour of their time, then yeah,” O’Malley opined. “If you have an audience like Ariel, then you’re getting a benefit out of it, too. I’d rather have a conversation with someone who is deep in the sport who’s going to ask me good questions.

“I didn’t like that,” O’Malley continued. “I like Paddy, but I didn’t like that…Paddy might already regret it, maybe not…but that was kinda annoying. How can you hate on someone for finding a passion and making money?”

Pimblett has since responded to Helwani’s latest comments, teasing a post-UFC 282 response to Helwani. Inside the cage, he’s looking to remain unbeaten in his UFC tenure with a victory over Gordon.

Like Pimblett, O’Malley has risen as one of the biggest names in the UFC. His win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 puts him in line for a possible title shot next.

The Pimblett/Helwani saga continues to evolve, although most seem to feel Pimblett was in the wrong when it comes to the back-and-forths.

