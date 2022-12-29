Sean O’Malley Reveals What PRIDE Rules Would Mean For The UFC

Some have called for the UFC to adopt more rules that PRIDE used to use, but Sean O’Malley is not sure that’s a great idea.

O’Malley is one of the leading faces of the new crop of athletes populating the sport, bringing along a new batch of young fans with him. These young fans may have no idea that there was a time in which the Japanese promotion PRIDE was a powerhouse in the sport before eventually collapsing under the weight of corruption.

Sean O’Malley Likes PRIDE Rules

There were a lot of things that set PRIDE apart from the UFC, with the most obvious being the difference in rulesets, as while the UFC stresses the definition of a grounded opponent, PRIDE encourages the use of soccer kicks and stomps. There were also differences in how fights are judged, with bouts being scored as a whole instead of round-by-round, as well as the yellow card system, which would fine fighters from their purse if they were too inactive.

Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, the TimboSugarShow, number one bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch were discussing the old rules that PRIDE would follow, saying that the first round being ten minutes and having a two-minute break in between would be a massive change, if implemented today.

However, the thing that Suga’ Sean feels would have the biggest impact is the yellow card system, with O’Malley saying that certain fighters specifically, would be at risk of losing money.

“First round, ten minutes. Well, the ten minutes, and the two-minute break is a big deal. Like, a minute and a half would be a big deal. You get one minute (in the UFC), it’s not that long to calm down completely, but a minute and a half? Holy shit, you can really start to get that heart rate down… It’s different, it’s cool,” O’Malley said. “Merab (Dvalishvili) would owe the promotion (if they used yellow cards), probably.”

Sean O’Malley seemingly was unable to resist the urge to troll Merab Dvalishvili, a fellow top contender in the UFC’s bantamweight division, who is riding an 8-fight winning streak, but has decisions in 11 of his 15 career wins. That said, it is interesting to think about what the sport would look like if PRIDE rules were still followed today.

Which classic rule would you like to see implemented by the UFC?

