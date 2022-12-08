Sean O’Malley Questions Kevin Holland’s Gameplan in UFC Orlando Fight

Sean O’Malley is playing Monday morning quarterback following Kevin Holland’s UFC Orlando loss to Stephen Thompson.

The main event of last weekend’s UFC Orlando event was a crowd-pleaser. Coming in, the two fighters involved, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland decided that they would put on a good show and stand and bang. Without the need to grapple, the fight delivered just as they said but it was Thompson that took advantage of the striking style brawl.

Thompson came out victorious with a TKO win over Holland after the fight was stopped due to a broken hand by Holland. Following the fight, it was also revealed by Thompson that he had suffered a broken hand as well.

Sean O’Malley Criticized Kevin Holland’s Gameplan For This Fight

O’Malley can see the sportsmanship in agreeing to make it a stand-up battle and then sticking with it, but he feels it did not play to the advantage of Holland. He spoke about this on his YouTube channel.

“Speaking to both strikers, can’t make a mistake Kevin Holland,” he said. “Get Stephen Thompson on the ground maybe in some kind of like random scramble. Let’s mop, after getting pieced up. Not the smartest move but Kevin Holland wanted to give the fans what they wanted in the strike battle they said it all week we’re striking, we’re striking, we’re striking, but in those moments you gotta f–king take advantage of him.”

O’Malley believes that Holland didn’t really have a plan coming into the fight. Thompson is a savvy veteran that has been in two title fights over his ten years in the UFC, he is a difficult opponent to prepare for with his Karate style and O’Malley thinks Holland lacked in preparation.

“Yeah, I know when he landed that first left hand against Kevin Holland. That made me think, I’m like f–k dude, Kevin Holland kind of came in there not really necessarily gameplan, and Stephen Thompson is so high level at the strikes there I was like f–k.”

O’Malley was so impressed with Thompson’s striking style that he said when he gets back into camp he will rewatch that fight to gain some pointers.

What did you think of Kevin Holland’s performance against Stephen Thompson?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.