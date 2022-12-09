Sean O’Malley Thinks Rafael dos Anjos Wasted His UFC Orlando Callout

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley feels Rafael dos Anjos’ UFC Orlando callout of Conor McGregor was the wrong move.

dos Anjos used his UFC Orlando post-fight interview to call out McGregor for his next fight. He defeated Bryan Barberena via submission to get back in the win column following a loss to Rafael Fiziev.

dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to fight at UFC 196 before dos Anjos pulled out with an injury. McGregor went on to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 196 while dos Anjos lost the title in his next fight against Eddie Alvarez.

dos Anjos has called out McGregor on numerous occasions ever since, although the fight has never come to fruition. The closest it’s come was when dos Anjos weighed in as the backup to McGregor/Poirier 3 at UFC 264.

Six years after they were supposed to fight, O’Malley feels dos Anjos’ latest callout of McGregor won’t be successful.

Sean O’Malley Questions Rafael dos Anjos’ Conor McGregor Callout

MMA Junkie

During a since-deleted recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley explained why dos Anjos’ callout was a mistake.

“He called out Conor. It’s tricky. You get that little bit of time to make a callout,” O’Malley said of dos Anjos. “Calling out Conor, that doesn’t seem realistic. Conor is not gonna take that fight.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg at UFC 264 last year. He’s planning a return to the Octagon next year at welterweight, which is dos Anjos’ former weight class.

dos Anjos’ days of competing for titles appear to be over, as he recently revealed following a loss to Fiziev. He’s looking for big-name fights against competitors who will motivate him to continue training.

As one of the UFC’s biggest stars, O’Malley has familiarized himself with fighters marketing themselves and how to do it correctly. Although, he feels dos Anjos’ callout of McGregor will be looked at as a wasted opportunity.

