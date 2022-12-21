Sean O’Malley: Raul Rosas Jr’s Unattractiveness Is Beneficial

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes he’s identified an advantage that promotional newcomer Raul Rosas Jr. has.

Rosas Jr. has frequently claimed to be the next big thing in the bantamweight division, and given the start he’s had since arriving on the scene, it’s hard to argue against that.

The Mexican-American prospect first gained attention this year when his appearance on Dana White‘s Contender Series aged just 17 was confirmed. He extended his unblemished record to 6-0 in front of the UFC president, earning a contract with the MMA leader in the process.

Just three months later, Rosas Jr. made his debut. “El Niño Problema” collided with Jay Perrin in the UFC 282 featured prelim, where he submitted the 29-year-old via rear-naked choke in the first round.

Having made an impactful first impression inside the Octagon, Rosas Jr. began his journey to gold on the right track. And since then, many have noted the advantages that the youngster boasts, from youth and time to immense self-belief and an advanced grappling level.

Sean O’Malley, though, has given a different assessment.

O’Malley Brands Rosas Jr. “Not The Cutest-Looking Dude”

During a now-private podcast on his YouTube channel, O’Malley and his brother discussed the newest arrival to the top bantamweight contender’s division.

Beyond the skillset he displayed in Las Vegas this month, “Sugar” commented on the 18-year-old’s appearance. After suggesting that Rosas Jr. is “rough” looking, O’Malley pointed to that as an advantage as it will allow him to remain motivated solely on his career objectives.

“It almost helps him though. Because if he’s just a good-looking dude who’s trying to make money and chicks are flocking to him, then he starts getting distracted,” O’Malley said. “It’s kinda good that he kinda looks rough… Not the cutest-looking dude. Stay focused. Stay disciplined. It sucked for me to be a f***ing model. B**ches flocking all over me.”

Given the way he flipped off Jay Perrin post-fight at UFC 282, it’s perhaps easy to imagine how Rosas Jr. might respond to O’Malley’s remarks…

But for the 18-year-old, his focus remains on continuing to break records, with his ultimate goal being the status of the UFC’s youngest-ever champion. To reach that ambition, the Mexican-American could well run into O’Malley, who currently occupies the #1 spot on the ladder.

