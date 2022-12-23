Sean O’Malley Sends Advice To Fighters Looking To Boost Income Outside The Cage

Sean O’Malley is letting other fighters in on his little secret to make more money outside of the cage and grow their social media presence.

In the UFC there seem to be some fighters that are able to promote themselves much better than their peers. UFC bantamweight title hopeful Sean O’Malley is one of them.

Since bursting onto the UFC scene back in 2017 with a win on The Dana White Contender Series, O’Malley has been continuously growing his fanbase. He is now one of the most popular fighters on the roster, and because of it, he has become more successful inside the cage and out.

In recent years O’Malley and others have found a way to increase their successes in the cage by increasing their fame outside of it. Fans want to see their favorite fighters get the best opportunities, and the UFC usually grants them to the most popular fighters.

However, as popularity grows outside of fighting, the need for bigger pay and key matchups becomes less. O’Malley is realizing just that.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sean O’Malley Gives Some Advice To Fighters On Growing Their Brand

O’Malley has a successful social media presence and a growing YouTube channel. All in all, O’Malley’s ability to self-promote has been a major contributing factor to his stardom. Now, he is giving his fellow fighters some tips so that they too may one day be in the same position.

“I would say numbers translates to money-ish. You have to grow on social media. You got to be authentic too. I always say comedy. If you can make someone laugh, that’s always a good thing,” he said on the Believe You Me Podcast.

“So, kind of with all my social media posts, when I’m doing a sponsored post or anything, I don’t want it to look just like, ‘Hey guys, buy this.’ I want to get a good giggle out of them. The brands love it. If I can go make a reel, get a million views, they’re getting their money’s worth. So I’d say, yeah, try to grow your social media and f*cking be funny.”

O’Malley has found his niche but that does not mean what worked for him will work for others. What he is giving is a blueprint, but each fighter must find their own way to promote themselves. Some may be able to take the O’Malley route while others might let their fighting do the talking. Just being skilled enough to be in the UFC is a great start.

Do you think O’Malley’s advice should be taken by all fighters?

