Sean O’Malley Gives His Prediction For Expected Aljamain Sterling/Henry Cejudo Bout

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has predicted how the likely fight between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo will play out.

Sterling has occupied the throne since a disqualification victory over Petr Yan in March 2021. While the manner of the result left many questioning his title credentials and delegitimizing his reign, a pair of subsequent defenses in 2022 have secured the champ’s grip on the gold.

After outpointing Yan in their rematch this past April, “Funk Master” secured a record-breaking win against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in October. With the result in Abu Dhabi, Sterling extended his win streak in the division to eight, marking the longest in UFC bantamweight history.

Now, talk has turned to who Sterling will try and record his ninth concecutive 135-pound triumph opposite. By all accounts, that man will be Henry Cejudo.

He’d initially expressed a desire to remain on the sidelines until the summer of 2023 in spite of the UFC’s apparent plans to book him opposite Cejudo for UFC 284 in February. However, the 33-year-old New Yorker recently changed his tune, suggesting that a showdown with “Triple C” is likely for March.

With that in mind, it appears that Sterling will attempt to successfully retain the title for the third time in the first quarter of 2023. And one man who will have a vested interest in the matchup is the contender who likely awaits the victor.

O’Malley Backs Sterling To Submit “Fat, Drunk” Cejudo

During a recent interview on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, #1-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley was asked for his take on what appears to be the likely next title fight in his division.

Before retirement in 2020, Cejudo held the flyweight and bantamweight titles simultaneously, recording defenses of both belts. But despite the former champ-champ’s accolades, which also includes an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling, “Sugar” expects him to get submitted for the first time in his career if he shares the Octagon with Sterling.

“To be honest, I think Aljo probably submits Henry,” O’Malley said. “Who knows how hard Henry’s been training these last few years? He had a baby. He clearly wasn’t in like, good shape. Every time you saw him at the fights, he looked fat, drunk. So, I think Aljo probably chokes him.”

While it appears that the returning Cejudo will be next in line, O’Malley also staked a strong claim for the spot last time out. On the same card as Sterling’s second title defense, “Sugar” narrowly outpointed Yan in a memorable three-round affair.

Having seemingly been assured of his place behind “Triple C” in the queue, O’Malley appears content on awaiting his opportunity later next year.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s prediction for the likely Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo showdown?

