Sean O’Malley: UFC 282 Should Be Wake-Up Call For Paddy Pimblett

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win against Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Pimblett remains unbeaten in his UFC career after getting the nod on Saturday night via a unanimous decision. The victory has been criticized by fans and pundits, with most believing Gordon deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Pimblett felt he won the fight with ease, as he revealed during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. O’Malley and others feel he deserved to win at least one round but not the fight.

Pimblett, while proven to be skilled in the cage, tends to blow up in weight following his victories. O’Malley feels the close victory over Gordon should be an indicator to hone in on his weight management and his skillset.

Sean O’Malley To Paddy Pimblett: “Get Better, Not Fatter”

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley weighed in on what Pimblett should take away from UFC 282.

“I bet Paddy takes away from that fight and goes, ‘Okay, I need to fucking dial in’,” O’Malley said of Pimblett. “‘This is the time that I need to dial in, not get fat as fuck, and get more skills’. He has skills, he knows how to perform, he’s not bad. He has a lot of potential… just where is he going to direct his energy? Is he going to get better or fatter? We’ll see.”

O’Malley is coming off of a controversial win of his own over Petr Yan at UFC 280. He got a split decision victory and could fight for the title for his next Octagon appearance.

Pimblett has turned from a hero to a heel in some MMA circles after his banter with Ariel Helwani along with the controversial victory. O’Malley feels now is the time in Pimblett’s development to laser in ahead of his eventual return.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s take here on Paddy Pimblett needing to get more “dialed in” after UFC 282?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.