Sean Strickland Roasts “Conor McGregor Wannabe” Paddy Pimblett

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has slammed “Conor McGregor wannabe” Paddy Pimblett following his first press conference appearance last week.

Whilst Strickland is gearing up to return to the Octagon this weekend in the UFC Vegas 66 headliner, Pimblett is in the rest and recovery stage having had his fourth promotional outing at the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year.

In the co-main event, Pimblett secured a controversial unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. But while that result left many in discussion post-fight, the Liverpool native’s actions had a similar effect following one of the customary fight week events.

Having previously appeared at three UFC Fight Nights, Pimblett’s December 10 booking saw him on the stage for a pre-fight press conference for the first time. While his opponent was also present, it was another fighter on the card whom “The Baddy” went back and forth with.

These two have officially taken over at the #UFC282 press conference! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/hQAiAXXVkw — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

With a shouting match on the microphone, Pimblett and Ilia Topuria continued the animosity they built at UFC London this past March, when the pair got into an altercation at the fighter hotel owing to some unsavory remarks that the lightweight prospect made about Georgia in the past.

One man who knows a thing or two about verbally sparring with peers they aren’t scheduled to share the Octagon with is Strickland, and he wasn’t too impressed with Pimblett’s efforts…

Strickland Claims Presser Superiority Over Pimblett

During his appearance at UFC Vegas 66 media day on Wednesday, Strickland was asked about the possibility of facing Israel Adesanya down the line, with a reporter pointing to his press conference appeal.

After staking his claim as the man who ‘makes’ the pressers, the #7-ranked middleweight went on the offensive. Taking aim at Pimblett, Strickland labeled him a “Conor McGregor wannabe,” whilst also firing a shot at the Liverpool native’s haircut.

“Press conferences, dude, I make the f*cking press conferences,” Strickland said. “Like, look at Paddy. F*cking, the Conor McGregor wannabe. You don’t wanna see that f*cking guy, with his gay little f*cking bowl cut. You can’t really like that f*cking guy, that English little f*cking pr*ck.”

Suffice to say, don’t go purchasing Strickland a Pimblett wig this Christmas…

Strickland stole the show earlier this year when he appeared at the UFC 276 press conference prior to his knockout loss to Alex Pereira. He went back and forth with then-champion Adesanya, who later described Strickland’s presence as being like the “idiot at the back of class.”

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.