Sean Strickland Slams MMA Community For Response To Stephan Bonnar’s Death

Sean Strickland has hit out at the MMA community for failing to support Stephan Bonnar in the lead-up to his death.

The MMA world was rocked Saturday when it was announced that UFC Hall of Famer Bonnar had died at the age of 45 from presumed heart complications. Bonnar had made his MMA debut in 2001 before entering the UFC four years later following his legendary brawl with Forrest Griffin in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter’s inaugural season.

Bonnar fought in the UFC as a light heavyweight until 2012, where he amassed a 9-6 record while facing some of the division’s very best, including Rashad Evans, Mark Coleman, Lyoto Machida and Jon Jones. “The American Psycho” retired from MMA in 2014 after losing a split decision to Tito Oritz at Bellator 131.

Stephan Bonnar faces Anderson Silva in his final UFC fight in October 2012. (Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Sean Strickland Slams MMA Community For Not Supporting Stephan Bonnar When It Mattered

While Bonnar well be remembered for his legendary stint in the UFC, he had in recent years hit the headlines for his struggles with addiction and mental health, as well as a devastating fire that destroyed his home in April.

In a video posted on Instagram, UFC middleweight contender Strickland hit out at MMA fans for what he perceives was their failure to lend Bonnar support when he was suffering the most.

“Stephan Bonnar just died and like my Instagram feed, Google is flooded with pictures of people like, ‘Hey, this is me and Bonnar training, we are buddies we used to hang out back in the day,’ like I’m going to post a picture about him and get double tap likes,” said Strickland. “But man, the Stephan Bonnar I knew was f**king nuts.”

Last year, Bonnar posted a series of videos to Instagram that showed him arguing with staff at a Las Vegas hospital after they refused to provide him with a prescription for Oxycodone. It was very public incidents like this that Strickland believes should have seen the MMA community rally around Bonnar.

“He was addicted to opioids…he got arrested, got kick out of a hospital because they wouldn’t give him opioids, his gym went under during Covid…and you know me, I’m an **hole, I’m not going to post a picture and say, ‘rest in peace,’ I’m an a**hole,” said Strickland.

“But you f**king people that, like, after he died you post pictures of him in support and all this, like when this man was losing his sh*t, where were you? And I’m not saying you had to be there for him. But you weren’t there for him then; don’t be there for him now because now he doesn’t need it.”

Strickland, of course, is no stranger to stirring controversy. The 31-year-old most recently aimed his ire at the entire nation of Canada after a year in which he became involved in road rage incident and accused coach Pat Barry of predatory behaviour, among other headline-making outbursts.

Do you think Sean Strickland is right to call out the MMA community?

