Sean Strickland Roasts Judges Following Close UFC Vegas 66 Loss

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland‘s latest social media rant came just hours after losing to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 66.

Strickland lost to Cannonier via a split decision (46-49 x 2, 49-46) in the UFC Vegas 66 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex. It was an exciting striking-heavy affair from start to finish, with both fighters wobbling their opponent throughout the matchup.

Strickland outlanded Cannonier in terms of significant strikes in four out of the five rounds, although Cannonier was much more efficient on the feet. Cannonier’s early leg kicks affected Strickland’s movement as the fight progressed.

Judging has become a hot topic in MMA circles over the last year, and especially over the last few weeks. A few questionable scorecards at UFC 282 led to controversial decisions in the main and co-main events.

Fighters have called for changes to judging and scoring throughout 2022. Strickland, who is never afraid to speak his mind, is the latest to aim at judges and the way they score fights.

Sean Strickland Feels He Was Robbed At UFC Vegas 66

In a recent Instagram post, Strickland expressed frustration with how the UFC Vegas 66 headliner was scored.

“I’m a fucking sore loser,” Strickland said. “Hat’s off to Jared, but you have judges that don’t know how to fucking do their job. Actually look at the scorecard and you look at the significant strikes and you look at how many times I wobbled him. You have experts in the field come up to me and say, ‘Yeah man, I don’t know how you lost that one. You landed way more. The scorecards should say it.’ Anyways, I’m going to shut the fuck up now. Get off my soapbox.”

Strickland entered UFC Vegas 66 looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Alex Pereira. Pereira went on to finish Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281.

Fighters such as Calvin Kattar and Dominick Cruz have called for judges to be accountable for their scoring. Open scoring, allowing fighters to know where they stand in between rounds, is a potential solution.

After a six-fight winning streak, Strickland has now lost back-to-back fights as he looks ahead to 2023. He remains a part of the middleweight title picture but will need a win to remain in the conversation.

How did you score Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier?