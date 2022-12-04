Fighters React To Sergei Pavlovich’s Quick TKO Against Tai Tuivasa

Sergei Pavlovich made a statement at UFC Orlando by stopping Tai Tuivasa less than a minute into their main card heavyweight bout.

The Russian entered the matchup with a considerable amount of momentum after stopping Derrick Lewis in the opening minute of their fight at UFC 277 in July. Tuivasa wasn’t far removed from an impressive finishing streak of his own, but “Bam Bam” had come up short in his previous fight with Ciryl Gane.

As would be expected from the two hard-hitting heavyweights, things escalated early when Pavlovich started landing strikes and clearly hurt Tuivasa. The Australian did his best to work along the edge of the cage and throw back big punches as Pavlovich pursued him, but the Russian was able to easily avoid any counters while he continued landing his own strikes.

A bloodied Tuivasa eventually went down against the cage, and a few more follow-up punches from Pavlovich forced the referee to step in and end things.

SERGEI FINISHED TAI IN LESS THAN A MINUTE 😱 #UFCORLANDO pic.twitter.com/4khO7XXMhh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

Make that FIVE straight finishes, and an undefeated record in the UFC for Sergei Pavlovich!! #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/oaV2ARy6E1 — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Fighters React To Pavlovich’s Quick Finish

Pavlovich has now won five-straight fights by first-round finish, and a number of other UFC fighters reacted to his latest victory against Tuivasa.

Damn that was a hugeee win ! I’m shocked right now #UFCOrlando — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 4, 2022

Sergei Pavlovich potential future champ . Boy ain’t no joke ! #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

Holy fuck — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 4, 2022

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Orlando here, including Pavlovich’s TKO win over Tuivasa!